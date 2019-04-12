Wendell David Associates Inc. Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1,492.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

Shares of ITW opened at $154.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.75 and a 12 month high of $160.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $1,986,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 18,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $2,569,175.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,192,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,970 shares of company stock worth $18,348,472 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

