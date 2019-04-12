Welltower Inc (WELL) Holdings Reduced by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $15,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $176,871,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $405,367,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $703,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $1,314,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,478. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

