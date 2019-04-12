Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (ERC)

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1011 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ERC opened at $12.33 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

