Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CareDx (CDNA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) recently:
- 4/5/2019 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/2/2019 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.
- 3/29/2019 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/22/2019 – CareDx had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $46.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2019 – CareDx was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2019 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “
- 2/25/2019 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 2/15/2019 – CareDx is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ CDNA traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.42. 1,137,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,324. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.20. CareDx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.34 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 61.06% and a negative return on equity of 63.64%. On average, analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CareDx by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CareDx by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.
CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients worldwide. The company develops and provides a diagnostic surveillance testing solution for heart and kidney transplant recipients.
