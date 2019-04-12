Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CareDx (CDNA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) recently:

4/5/2019 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/2/2019 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

3/29/2019 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/22/2019 – CareDx had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $46.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – CareDx was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

2/25/2019 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/15/2019 – CareDx is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CDNA traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.42. 1,137,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,324. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.20. CareDx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.34 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 61.06% and a negative return on equity of 63.64%. On average, analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $57,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $1,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 185,822 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,664 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CareDx by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CareDx by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients worldwide. The company develops and provides a diagnostic surveillance testing solution for heart and kidney transplant recipients.

