WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (MO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 330.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,991 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,423,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 141,423,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,626 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4,426.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,150,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,776,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,943,000 after purchasing an additional 420,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,033.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $348,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.39. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.28.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

