We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 2,951 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 91.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AlarmCom by 489.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 442,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after buying an additional 367,516 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in AlarmCom by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in AlarmCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AlarmCom by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,323,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,786,000 after purchasing an additional 410,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in AlarmCom by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,387,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,342,000 after purchasing an additional 492,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.46. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.42.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,042,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jean-Paul Martin sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $38,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,565,498.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,544. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

