We Are One Seven LLC Has $313,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 83,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,906,000 after purchasing an additional 43,614 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in BlackRock by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $2,273,919.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider J. Richard Kushel sold 3,077 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.29, for a total transaction of $1,259,385.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,650 shares of company stock worth $57,774,089. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $498.00 price objective (up previously from $490.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up previously from $410.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.95.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $446.11 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.79 and a 12-month high of $557.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

