We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 29,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 132,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 367,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO stock opened at $280.51 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $202.83 and a one year high of $281.03. The stock has a market cap of $111.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,264,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,927 shares of company stock worth $9,388,124 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/we-are-one-seven-llc-boosts-holdings-in-thermo-fisher-scientific-inc-tmo.html.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.