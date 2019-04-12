Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Stock Price Down 18.8%

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) traded down 18.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.15 and last traded at $33.91. 2,232,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 473% from the average session volume of 389,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 136.64% and a negative net margin of 1,017.43%. Research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, insider Paul Bolno sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $2,274,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, Llc purchased 263,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 14.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 309,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 10.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

