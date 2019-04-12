Watsco (WSO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Watsco have underperformed its industry in the past three months. Earnings estimates for 2019 and 2020 have also been trending downward over the past 60 days, depicting concern over the company's bottom-line growth potential. The company’s digitization of business and incremental technology spending has substantially increased the SG&A over the past few years. Also, fluctuations in sales due to seasonal demand of residential air conditioners and heating equipment hurt its profitability significantly. Nevertheless, it is poised to benefit from strong unit demand, higher pricing and sales mix. Continued investment in the technologies designed to revolutionize Watsco’s customer experience also add to the positives. Moreover, the company’s Sunbelt market has been a catalyst for growth in the installed base of HVAC systems.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $144.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 4.03. Watsco has a 1 year low of $131.88 and a 1 year high of $192.94.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $991.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Capital World Investors increased its position in Watsco by 29.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,579,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,309,000 after acquiring an additional 360,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $47,169,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Watsco by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,112,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,799,000 after acquiring an additional 188,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,692,000 after acquiring an additional 146,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter valued at $25,061,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

