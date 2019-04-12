Waste Management (WM) Shares Gap Down to $100.57

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $100.98, but opened at $100.57. Waste Management shares last traded at $101.07, with a volume of 468412 shares.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 1,540 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $152,182.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,469,624.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 365 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $33,955.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,985.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $402,648 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

