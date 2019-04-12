Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Holdings Cut by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM opened at $100.57 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.96 and a twelve month high of $104.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $46,638.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $33,955.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,985.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,092 shares of company stock worth $402,648 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

