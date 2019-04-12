Warburg Research Analysts Give Daimler (DAI) a €58.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €58.00 ($67.44) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €59.23 ($68.87).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €56.25 ($65.41) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.37. Daimler has a 52-week low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a 52-week high of €68.64 ($79.81). The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

