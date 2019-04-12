Wanchain (WAN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.75 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $42.84 million and $2.75 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00007968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, DragonEX and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00026681 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00039050 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006537 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00001125 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001850 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, DragonEX, Binance, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

