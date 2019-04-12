Wambolt & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 766,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,677,000 after buying an additional 133,167 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in S&P Global by 60.4% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in S&P Global by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 28,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $213.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $156.68 and a 12 month high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 367.09% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $776,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 9,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total value of $1,955,265.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,283.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,805,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.18.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

