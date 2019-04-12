Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 881 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,561,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,012,028,000 after purchasing an additional 981,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,561,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,012,028,000 after purchasing an additional 981,890 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,668,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,021,258,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,334,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,947,000 after purchasing an additional 38,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY stock opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $81.56.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 20.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7704 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RY shares. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

