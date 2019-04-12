Walt Disney (DIS) & Time Warner (TWX) Head-To-Head Survey

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Walt Disney pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Time Warner pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share. Walt Disney pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Walt Disney has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Walt Disney is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

64.6% of Walt Disney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Time Warner shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Walt Disney shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Time Warner shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Walt Disney and Time Warner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walt Disney 18.46% 20.50% 10.68% Time Warner N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Walt Disney and Time Warner, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walt Disney 1 2 15 0 2.78 Time Warner 0 5 0 0 2.00

Walt Disney presently has a consensus target price of $130.19, suggesting a potential upside of 11.66%. Time Warner has a consensus target price of $100.63, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Time Warner’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Time Warner is more favorable than Walt Disney.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Walt Disney and Time Warner’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walt Disney $59.43 billion 2.92 $12.60 billion $7.08 16.47 Time Warner N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than Time Warner.

Summary

Walt Disney beats Time Warner on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses. It also produces original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and television markets; and subscription video-on-demand services and in home entertainment formats, as well as operates ESPN+, a direct-to-consumer streaming service providing multi-sports content. Its Parks and Resorts segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California. This segment also operates Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii, Disney Vacation Club, Disneyland Paris, Disney Cruise Line, and Adventures by Disney; and manages Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Shanghai Disney Resort, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution in the theatrical, home entertainment, and television markets primarily under the Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Touchstone banners. This segment also produces stage plays and musical recordings; licenses and produces live entertainment events; and provides visual and audio effects, and other post-production services. Its Consumer Products & Interactive Media segment licenses its trade names, characters, and visual and literary properties; develops and publishes mobile games, books, magazines, and comic books; distributes branded merchandise directly through retail, online, and wholesale businesses; offers Website management and design; and develops and distributes online video content. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Turner, Home Box Office, and Warner Bros. The Turner segment creates and programs branded news, entertainment, sports, and kids multi-platform content for consumers. It operates approximately 175 channels in 200 countries and territories. The Turner segment's networks and related businesses and brands include TNT, TBS, Adult Swim, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Turner Sports, Bleacher Report, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, CNN, HLN, and iStreamPlanet; and digital properties comprise tntdrama.com, TBS.com, adultswim.com, and cartoonnetwork.com, as well as NBA.com, the NBA League Pass property, NCAA.com, the NCAA March Madness Live app, and PGA.com. It also licenses its original programming, and its brands and characters for consumer products and other business ventures. The Home Box Office segment provides premium pay and basic tier television, and video content services comprising HBO and Cinemax; operates HBO NOW, a video content service; and sells original programming through physical and digital formats, as well as licenses original programming through international television networks and video content services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 54 million domestic subscribers. The Warner Bros. segment produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes digital and physical home entertainment products; and produces and distributes games, as well as licenses consumer products and brands. Time Warner Inc. serves cable system operators, satellite service distributors, telephone companies, and virtual multichannel video programming distributors, as well as digital distributors. The company was formerly known as AOL Time Warner, Inc. and changed its name to Time Warner Inc. in 2003. Time Warner Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

