Walt Disney (DIS) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised Walt Disney from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.90 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.75.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $116.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $97.68 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The firm has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,218.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,042 shares of company stock worth $460,637. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

