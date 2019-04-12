Walt Disney (DIS) Given a $114.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) received a $114.00 price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.35% from the company’s current price.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Edward Jones raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.21.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock traded up $13.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.06. 64,815,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,938,196. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $97.68 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The company has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,218.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,042 shares of company stock valued at $460,637. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.3% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the third quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 58,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 42,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.