Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 417.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,643 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

In related news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,008 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $580,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 25,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $1,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 106,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 173,687 shares of company stock valued at $8,921,049 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.93. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $61.44.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $214.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.20 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

