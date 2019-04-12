Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Short Interest Update

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,502,298 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 25,416,304 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100,268 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WBA opened at $53.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.06). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $34.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Ornella Barra acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $982,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,748. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pathlight Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $524,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $963,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.9% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Loop Capital lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

