Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 476.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 126,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $8,097,733.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Shares of VNO opened at $67.75 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $59.48 and a one year high of $77.59. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.72). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $543.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

