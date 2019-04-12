Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 250,000 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $2,435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,563,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,404,457.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
VG stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.64. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.
Vonage (NYSE:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.64 million. Vonage had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vonage in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.
About Vonage
Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.
