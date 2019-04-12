Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 756,724 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 823,840 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 212,759 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

VGZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 2nd.

Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vista Gold stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 280,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

