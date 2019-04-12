Vislink Technologies (VISL) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ: VISL) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Vislink Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vislink Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies $38.29 million -$14.87 million -1.13 Vislink Technologies Competitors $351.28 million $42.69 million -21.15

Vislink Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vislink Technologies. Vislink Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vislink Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies -39.99% -52.54% -19.52% Vislink Technologies Competitors -16.23% 3.16% -2.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vislink Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vislink Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Vislink Technologies Competitors 96 355 625 58 2.57

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.93%. Given Vislink Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vislink Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Vislink Technologies has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vislink Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.70, indicating that their average stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vislink Technologies peers beat Vislink Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services. It also designs and manufactures airborne products, amplifiers, antennas, cellular and wireless camera systems, encoders/decoders, microwave point to point, on-boards, receivers, satellite communication products, transmitters, and associated amplifier items under the Vislink brand to broadcasters, network owners and station groups, sports and live broadcasters, hosted service providers, and defense agencies and organizations, as well as metropolitan, regional, and national law enforcement agencies. The company was formerly known as xG Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Vislink Technologies, Inc. in February 2019. Vislink Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Hackettstown, New Jersy.

