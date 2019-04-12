Visa Inc (V) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,073 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.99 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (down previously from $167.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $14,229,579.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,886.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total value of $11,339,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,531 shares of company stock worth $28,797,949. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $157.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $119.37 and a 12-month high of $159.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

