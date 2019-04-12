Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $128.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VRTS. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Virtus Investment Partners stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.52. 2,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,158. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.54 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

