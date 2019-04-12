Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:DGAZ) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,439 shares during the period. VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN accounts for approximately 0.4% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGAZ. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,125,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 106,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the period.

Get VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DGAZ traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.56. The stock had a trading volume of 389,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,670. VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $597.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Stake in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/virtu-financial-llc-lowers-stake-in-velocityshares-3x-inverse-natural-gas-etn-dgaz.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:DGAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.