Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in ETFS GOLD Tr/SH (BMV:SGOL) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,768 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ETFS GOLD Tr/SH were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ETFS GOLD Tr/SH by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in ETFS GOLD Tr/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,128,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ETFS GOLD Tr/SH by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its stake in ETFS GOLD Tr/SH by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 53,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ETFS GOLD Tr/SH by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 52,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 20,511 shares during the period.

Get ETFS GOLD Tr/SH alerts:

Shares of SGOL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.36. ETFS GOLD Tr/SH has a one year low of $2,200.00 and a one year high of $2,400.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Virtu Financial LLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in ETFS GOLD Tr/SH (SGOL)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/virtu-financial-llc-has-4-07-million-stake-in-etfs-gold-tr-sh-sgol.html.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for ETFS GOLD Tr/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFS GOLD Tr/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.