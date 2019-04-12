Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 36,368 Shares of CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 288.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,368 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in CarMax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CarMax by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in CarMax by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 360,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $25,625,227.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 511,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,435,547.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $247,503.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,655 shares of company stock worth $25,882,838. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMX traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $74.58. The stock had a trading volume of 826,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,374. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $81.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Stephens raised shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush cut shares of CarMax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

