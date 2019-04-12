Virginia National Bank Sells 800 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

Virginia National Bank reduced its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Nike by 3.3% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 9,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Nike by 45.5% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 393,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,524,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 6.0% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 122,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Nike by 1.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 27,754 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE opened at $85.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $64.99 and a 12 month high of $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $9,352,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $11,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,687,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,653,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 576,500 shares of company stock worth $46,807,665. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie set a $96.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

