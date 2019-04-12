Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VNOM. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Oppenheimer set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.42.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,289. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 10.84 and a quick ratio of 10.84. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $73.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.53 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $77,073.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,350.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Caz Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 8,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.