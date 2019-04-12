Victory Capital (VCTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $18.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.03. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $16.47.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $95.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.27 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

