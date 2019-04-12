ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSAT. ValuEngine raised shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ViaSat from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

In other ViaSat news, COO Richard A. Baldridge sold 84,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $6,139,328.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $75,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,026 shares of company stock worth $14,012,045 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 26.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 72,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,124,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $327,706,000 after purchasing an additional 153,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 2.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 104,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $85.63. 5,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,089. ViaSat has a one year low of $55.93 and a one year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.60 and a beta of 0.90.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $554.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ViaSat will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

