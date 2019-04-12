VeriumReserve (VRM) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00004335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. VeriumReserve has a market cap of $461,455.00 and approximately $4,008.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriumReserve has traded down 60.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriumReserve alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.16 or 0.01565022 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002149 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013147 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00001120 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve (CRYPTO:VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,104,301 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html . VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriumReserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriumReserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.