Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Verisign by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verisign by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Verisign by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verisign by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,848,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,312,172,000 after purchasing an additional 215,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Verisign by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $189.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.07. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.15 and a 1-year high of $190.48.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $307.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.64 million. Verisign had a net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. Verisign’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $101,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

