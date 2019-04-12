Verify (CRED) Trading Down 24.7% Over Last Week

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded down 44.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Verify has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One Verify token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, COSS, YoBit and IDEX. Verify has a total market cap of $266,778.00 and approximately $370.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verify alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00352317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.30 or 0.01445484 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00225274 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001792 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005444 BTC.

About Verify

Verify’s genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verify is token.verify.as . Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here

Verify Token Trading

Verify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, COSS, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.