Vault Coin (VLTC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.00

Vault Coin (CURRENCY:VLTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Vault Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vault Coin has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vault Coin has a total market cap of $1,315.00 and $0.00 worth of Vault Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00016153 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Vault Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Vault Coin’s total supply is 530,385,540 coins and its circulating supply is 30,385,540 coins. Vault Coin’s official website is vltcoin.org . Vault Coin’s official Twitter account is @vaultcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vault Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vault Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vault Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vault Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

