Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Holdings Cut by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.7% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,810.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $80.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,810. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.46 and a 52-week high of $81.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/vanguard-total-bond-market-etf-bnd-holdings-cut-by-o-dell-group-llc.html.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.