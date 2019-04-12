Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Shares Bought by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 128,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $156.90 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $123.80 and a 12 month high of $166.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

