Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) Holdings Trimmed by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,619,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,652,000 after purchasing an additional 961,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,275,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,291 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,066,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,194,000 after acquiring an additional 114,097 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,545,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,370,000 after acquiring an additional 154,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,347,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.23. The stock had a trading volume of 149,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,884. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $107.34 and a 1-year high of $135.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.7583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

