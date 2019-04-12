Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) is DeDora Capital Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.3% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000.
NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,657. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $89.47.
