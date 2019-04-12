Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) Stake Decreased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,017,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 615.6% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 538.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,388,000 after purchasing an additional 190,191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

VDE stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.42. The company had a trading volume of 185,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,749. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $109.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.6673 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/vanguard-energy-etf-vde-stake-decreased-by-caprock-group-inc.html.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.