VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) Holdings Raised by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,539 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF accounts for 3.0% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 1,442.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 579,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,456. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $48.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/vaneck-vectors-wide-moat-etf-moat-holdings-raised-by-david-r-rahn-associates-inc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.