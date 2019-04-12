ValuEngine Lowers H. Lundbeck A/S- (HLUYY) to Sell

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HLUYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of -0.09.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

