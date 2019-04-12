ValuEngine Downgrades Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) to Sell

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:ENBL opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Enable Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.67 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Levescy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,911.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,729,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,107,000 after buying an additional 990,669 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 125.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 932,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after acquiring an additional 519,291 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $7,473,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $5,467,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $4,726,000. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

