Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 498,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,273,000 after acquiring an additional 80,287 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. DeGreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 97,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,643 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $62.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,903 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

