Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,053 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,609,000 after buying an additional 26,255 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,639,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.77. 30,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,931. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $137.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.517 per share. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

