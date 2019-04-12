Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 42,260,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,214,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,648 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 20,868,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,164,000 after buying an additional 2,596,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,671,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $565,149,000 after buying an additional 1,472,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,304,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,347,000 after buying an additional 1,912,588 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,165,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $372,930,000 after purchasing an additional 728,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

EPD traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $29.47. 1,083,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,847. The company has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 18.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

