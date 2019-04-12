Vaccinex Inc (VCNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) will announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vaccinex.

VCNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaccinex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vaccinex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

VCNX traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20. Vaccinex has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vaccinex by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new position in Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Te firm focuses in the development of pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s disease.

